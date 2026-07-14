H2Ocean Launches Lunch & Learn Program for Dental Professionals

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Lunch and Learn Program Launched by H2Ocean for Dental Professionals H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash Healing Power of H2Ocean: Red Sea Salt based Products made with 82+ Natural Elements Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt

Lunch & Learn sessions provide practical, evidence based education for dentists, hygienists, and dental teams on the science of sea salt in oral care.

Through our Lunch & Learn program, we are bringing the science of sea salt directly to dental professionals, helping them make evidence based decisions that support better oral health outcomes.” — Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean, LLC

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , the original patented sea salt based natural health and beauty care company, today announced the launch of its Complimentary Lunch & Learn Program for dental professionals across the United States. The new initiative provides dental practices with convenient, science driven educational sessions designed to help them better understand natural sea salt based oral care approaches, emerging research, and the role of oral microbiome compatible products in modern dentistry.The Lunch & Learn program offers a 45 minute educational presentation delivered to dental offices, allowing dentists, hygienists, assistants, and office staff to participate without disrupting patient schedules. Each session includes complimentary lunch for attendees, educational resources, product demonstrations, and samples of H2Ocean Healing Rinse for clinical evaluation.As dentistry continues to emphasize minimally invasive care, oral microbiome preservation, and improved patient experiences, H2Ocean developed the program to provide practical clinical education supported by current scientific understanding rather than traditional product promotion. H2Ocean Healing Rinse combines mineral rich Red Sea salt with lysozyme and xylitol in an alcohol free formulation designed to provide gentle oral cleansing while supporting healthy oral tissues. The company has spent more than two decades researching and developing sea salt based healthcare products and continues collaborating with dental professionals, universities, and healthcare institutions to expand scientific understanding of natural oral care solutions.The program also gives dental teams the opportunity to discuss clinical challenges directly with H2Ocean's scientific leadership, review current research, and explore how natural sea salt based oral care may complement existing preventive and post-operative protocols. Education has always been one of H2Ocean's greatest priorities. “Our Lunch & Learn program gives dental professionals an opportunity to explore the latest science surrounding natural oral care while discovering practical approaches that can enhance patient comfort, healing, and overall oral health”, said Eddie Kolos, Founder and CEO, H2Ocean.The educational sessions are led under the scientific guidance of Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer at H2Ocean, whose work focuses on oral systemic health, inflammation, wound healing, and evidence based natural healthcare innovation. Throughout the sessions, participants review current clinical literature, discuss real world patient scenarios, and examine emerging trends in microbiome friendly dentistry.The Lunch & Learn initiative complements H2Ocean's expanding educational platform, which includes continuing education webinars, scientific collaborations with leading academic institutions, professional conference presentations, and ongoing outreach to dental schools and healthcare organizations. Together, these initiatives reflect the company's long term commitment to advancing education alongside innovation within the dental profession. Dental practices across the United States can request a complimentary Lunch & Learn session by filling out the registration form available on the H2Ocean Oral Care website.

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