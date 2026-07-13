H2Ocean Showcases Sea Salt Oral Care Innovation at the 76th Annual SSOMS Meeting

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Tristan Kolos (L), Supply Chain Manager, and Scott Stier (R), Executive Vice President of H2Ocean, welcome attendees at the H2Ocean exhibit during the 76th Annual SSOMS Meeting H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt Dr. Lance Genevicki, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon from Melbourne, Florida, visits the H2Ocean exhibit booth to discuss the healing benefits of H2Ocean's sea salt based mouthwash with Tristan Kolos (L), and Scott Stier (R)

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Explore the Benefits of Sea Salt Based Healing Rinse During Premier Scientific Conference.

H2Ocean is proud to demonstrate how patented sea salt based oral care care products can support microbiome, patient comfort, and provide healing benefits before and after oral surgical procedures. ” — Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean proudly participated as an exhibitor at the 76th Annual Meeting of the Southeastern Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (SSOMS), held May 13–17, 2026, at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. The annual meeting brought together leading oral and maxillofacial surgeons from across the southeastern United States to discuss the latest advances in patient care, surgical techniques, anesthesia, oral implantology, and emerging technologies in oral surgery.Returning as an exhibitor once again, H2Ocean welcomed surgeons, residents, and dental professionals to its exhibit booth, where attendees learned about the company's patented sea salt based oral care technology designed to support healing before and after oral surgical procedures. Representing H2Ocean were Scott Stier, Executive Vice President, and Tristan Kolos, Supply Chain Manager, who met with conference attendees throughout the meeting. Booth visitors explored the science behind H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash and received complimentary product samples while discussing how Red Sea salt, naturally rich in more than 82 trace minerals, combined with lysozyme and xylitol, help support post operative healing, daily oral hygiene, and overall oral microbiome balance."The SSOMS Annual Meeting provides an outstanding opportunity to engage directly with oral and maxillofacial surgeons who continually seek innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes," said Scott Stier, Executive Vice President of H2Ocean. "We were excited to introduce more oral surgeons to our unique sea salt based technology and discuss how combination of natural ingredients (sea salt, lysozyme, and xylitol) can complement modern surgical care."The 2026 scientific program featured presentations addressing several important topics shaping the future of oral and maxillofacial surgery. Educational sessions included optimizing anesthesia delivery models, the growing role of artificial intelligence in OMS practice, advances in subperiosteal implant therapy for severely atrophic jaws, current clinical applications of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and ergonomic strategies to help prevent musculoskeletal disorders among oral surgeons. Throughout the conference, H2Ocean experienced strong interest from clinicians looking for alcohol free oral care products that promote patient comfort while supporting the natural healing process. Many attendees expressed appreciation for products formulated with naturally derived ingredients (sea salt, lysozyme, and xylitol) that can be incorporated into post operative recovery protocols.As H2Ocean continues expanding its collaborations with dental schools, oral surgeons, and research institutions across the United States, participation in leading professional meetings such as SSOMS reinforces the company's commitment to advancing science based, naturally inspired oral healthcare solutions. Founded in 2001, H2Ocean remains the original innovator and the first patented sea salt based natural health and wellness care company, dedicated to developing products that combine scientific research with the healing properties of mineral rich Red Sea salt.

H2Ocean Corporate Video

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