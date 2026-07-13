H2Ocean Celebrates 25 Years as the World's First Piercing Aftercare, Marks 22nd Year Supporting the APP Conference

H2Ocean- First in First Aid H2Ocean Product Range: The World's Leading Name in Sea Salt based Natural Products. H2Ocean receives its 20 Year Corporate Sponsor in Good Standing Recognition from the Association of Professional Piercers (APP), honoring two decades of commitment to the professional piercing industry. H2Ocean Piercing Aftercare Products Range H2Ocean Leads Sterile Piercing Aftercare with Bag-In-Can Technology

H2Ocean returned as an exhibitor at the APP Annual Conference, showcasing the industry's original natural piercing aftercare to professional piercers.

Reaching 25 years as the world’s first piercing aftercare spray is a remarkable milestone for our company. It’s an honor to have been a part of the APP for 22 of those years.” — Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , the original piercing aftercare product and pioneer of the category it created, celebrated its 25th anniversary this year while marking 22 consecutive years of supporting the Association of Professional Piercers (APP) Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas, including 20 years as an official APP corporate member sponsor. The milestone underscores H2Ocean's long standing role in shaping safe piercing aftercare practices worldwide.For more than two decades, H2Ocean has proudly supported the professional body piercing industry through its longstanding membership and participation in the Association of Professional Piercers (APP). Continuing this tradition, H2Ocean exhibited at the 2026 APP Annual Conference & Exposition, one of the world's leading educational events dedicated to professional body piercing, held in Las Vegas, June 7-12, 2026. The APP Annual Conference brings together professional piercers, studio owners, apprentices, health inspectors, jewelry manufacturers, and industry leaders from around the world to exchange knowledge, explore new innovations, and advance safety standards within the piercing profession. With decades of commitment to education and best practices, the conference remains one of the most respected events in the global piercing industry.Representing H2Ocean at this year's conference, John Rodgers welcomed hundreds of booth visitors throughout the event, engaging with professional piercers and studio owners about the latest advancements in piercing aftercare. Attendees were enthusiastic to learn more about H2Ocean's trusted product line, which has become a preferred choice among piercing professionals for promoting healthy healing following new piercings.As the company that introduced the industry's first natural sea salt based piercing aftercare, H2Ocean continues to set the benchmark for quality and innovation. Its Piercing Aftercare Spray combines mineral rich sea salt with natural enzyme, lysozyme, to help cleanse and support the healing process while remaining gentle on newly pierced skin. For more than 25 years, H2Ocean has remained committed to developing products that meet the evolving needs of both professionals and consumers. H2Ocean's history with the piercing community runs deep. The company was the first to sponsor a body piercing artist and educator, naming Steve Haworth, a pioneer of body modification, as the first body modification artist on its Pro Team. That legacy continued at this year's conference, where members of the H2Ocean Pro Team shared their expertise by teaching educational classes and mentoring newcomers entering the profession. Through decades of hands on experience, they helped inspire and educate the next generation of professional piercers while reinforcing the industry's commitment to safety, innovation, and excellence. The current H2Ocean Piercing Pro Team includes Steve Haworth, inventor of 3D Subdermal Art Implants, along with Steve Truitt, Ian Bell, Rob Hill, Mady Sips, and Matt X. Together, these respected artists continue to advance the art and science of professional body piercing through education, mentorship, and industry leadership.The conference also provided an excellent opportunity to reconnect with long time customers while introducing H2Ocean to the next generation of professional piercers entering the industry. Visitors expressed strong interest in the brand's heritage, product quality, and continued commitment to research, education, and innovation. "H2Ocean has proudly supported the Association of Professional Piercers for more than 20 years. We value the relationships we've built within this community and remain committed to delivering innovative, natural aftercare products that professionals can trust," said Eddie Kolos, CEO and Inventor of H2Ocean.As the professional piercing industry continues to grow worldwide, H2Ocean remains dedicated to supporting educational organizations like the Association of Professional Piercers while advancing science driven aftercare solutions. Through continuous innovation and close collaboration with piercing professionals, H2Ocean will continue helping set the standard for safe, effective, and natural piercing aftercare for years to come. H2Ocean made the world's first piercing aftercare product, trusted by piercing professionals and clients for 25 years. Committed to promoting safe healing and supporting the piercing industry, H2Ocean has been a proud corporate sponsor of the Association of Professional Piercers for 20 years.

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