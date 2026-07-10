Durham County Government Recognized with 2025 Cigna Healthy Workforce...

Cigna Healthcare® has selected Durham County Government as a recipient of their 2025 gold level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program.

“At Durham County Government, workforce vitality is our top priority, and we are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation” said Kathy Everett-Perry, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We understand the important role employee well-being plays in an organization’s success and how healthy employees contribute to a more productive, satisfied workforce and positive business performance.”

Vitality is defined as the ability to pursue life with health, strength and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is not only essential to individuals, but also a catalyst for business and community growth.

Research conducted as part of the Evernorth Vitality Index confirms that those with higher vitality experience better mental and physical health along with higher levels of job satisfaction, performance and stronger manager relationships. With only one in five U.S. adults reporting high levels of vitality, employers have an opportunity to improve workplace well-being programs and support. A workplace well-being program that takes a comprehensive approach to employee health can be critical in boosting vitality and building a workforce that experiences better overall health and job productivity. “Employers that prioritize workforce vitality — by addressing workplace stress, promoting healthy behaviors, and fostering a sense of competence, autonomy, and connection — are supporting employee well-being and driving organizational success,” said Bryan Holgerson, president of Cigna Healthcare U.S. “As a company committed to creating better health care experiences and outcomes, we’re proud to recognize and celebrate employers who are building cultures of well-being across all dimensions of vitality.”

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including workforce insights; strategy and culture; health equity and social determinants of health; dimensions of vitality; and engagement and experience. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality. Cigna Healthcare’s selection of Durham County Government with the gold level designation reinforces the company’s efforts and progress in 2025 toward nurturing a healthy work culture.