BOCC Regular Session on July 13, 2026

Durham, N.C. – The Durham Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a Regular Session meeting in person on Monday, July 13, 2026. This meeting will begin at 7 p.m. All sessions are held inside the Commissioners’ Chambers, located on the second floor of the Administration I Building, located at 200 E. Main St.

The public is welcome to attend all BOCC meetings. There is no sign-up sheet or request form to attend meetings. In-person attendees are reminded of the benefits of masking while in indoor spaces populated by others. Residents who wish to watch meetings are encouraged to continue to watch live on the County’s website or on the Durham County Government YouTube Channel. Recorded meetings are also available on these two sites.

For those who want to watch meetings live on Durham Television Network, great news as DTN has returned to the Spectrum channel lineup. Anyone who wishes to view the BOCC sessions can watch live or via replays on DTN (Spectrum Channel 8 and 1302), and AT&T U-verse (Channel 99). Residents may also download the BoxCast app, available for Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV and search for “City of Durham” to find content available on demand.

The information for joining the Monday, July 13th meeting virtually is as follows:

Please note: The Clerk to the Board requires everyone to include their full first and last name to be admitted to the Zoom session. Residents now also have the option to deliver comments on agenda items or speak at the meeting in person or virtually as well.

In-Person Speaking Option:

All speakers must give their full name and address to give citizen comments or complete the Public Comment Regarding Agenda Items form and submit it to the Clerk prior to the start of the meeting to speak on agenda items. Public Comment forms are also provided at the meeting. Rules for Public Comment on Agenda Items can be found here .

Hybrid Speaking Option:

All speakers must submit their full name and address via email to the Clerk to the Board at clerk@dconc.gov . These submissions must be completed by 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 th .

All virtual participants will be muted upon entry to the meeting. If they are signed up to speak, they will be unmuted individually by the Clerk’s office during the appropriate time of the meeting to speak.

Public Hearing:

There will be one Public Hearing on the agenda for Monday’s meeting to discuss the following:

26-0370 - Public Hearing to Consider a Performance-Based Award for Project Glass with AbbVie Inc.

The complete 2026 BOCC meeting schedule (subject to change) is available here.

Meeting agendas are uploaded in English and Spanish at https://bit.ly/BOCCdco, when available.

Anyone who wishes to view the BOCC sessions can watch them live on Durham Television Network (DTN). The meetings are also streamed live on the Durham County website and the County’s YouTube channel. Replays of sessions are also available at each site as well.

For more information about the Board of Commissioners, including contact information for individual members, visit here. For additional information, contact the Clerk to the Board’s Office at 919-560-0025 or email clerk@dconc.gov.

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