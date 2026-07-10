Multilogin Introduces Free Cloud Phone Plan for Social Media Growth

Multilogin's cloud phone platform now targets social media growth and AI agent workflows, with Free plan offering no time limit, proxies, and mobile minutes.

The company also introduces a Free plan with no time limit or credit card required, including free proxies and mobile minutes for social media marketers.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multilogin Expands Cloud Phone Platform Focus to Social Media Growth and AI Agent Workflows

15 July, 2026 - Founded in 2015, Multilogin is a pioneer in the multi-accounting industry. Its cloud phone platform, introduced in January 2026, now focuses on helping social media marketers, agencies, and AI agents grow multiple social profiles at scale. Multilogin brings Android cloud phones, browser profiles, mobile minutes, and built-in proxies into one dashboard.

What Multilogin is



Multilogin is a cloud phone platform for social media marketers.

It helps people and AI agents run multiple social profiles across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, YouTube, and other platforms from one place. Social media marketers use Multilogin to:

Manage many social profiles without switching between tools

Build account trust with persistent app data and login history

Reach different locations with built-in proxies

Run mobile-first workflows on real Android devices

Power AI agents to manage social profiles at scale

Build and automate AI-driven social media workflows

Each mobile profile runs on its own real Android device in the cloud, with its own app data, login history, location, and identity. Each web profile runs in its own isolated browser environment with its own cookies, session, and IP.

In simple terms: one cloud phone equals one social profile

Social media platforms are mobile-oriented, so growth workflows need real mobile environments



“Mobile-first platforms need real mobile,” said Gayane Gharslyan, CMO of Multilogin. “TikTok, Instagram, and other mobile-first apps rely on real device signals, app behavior, and account history. Browser-only tools are useful for web workflows, but they do not fully cover mobile app environments. That is why Multilogin introduced cloud phones: to help users manage not only browser-first accounts but also mobile-first social profiles in isolated Android environments, all from one dashboard.”



What's included in Multilogin?

Multilogin combines the core infrastructure needed to grow mobile and web-based social profiles in one platform:

Android cloud phones: one real Android device per profile

Browser profiles: isolated browser environments for web-based platforms

Built-in residential, ISP, and mobile proxies: included in every plan

AI-ready infrastructure: full ADB access, API access, and integrations with Selenium, Puppeteer, Playwright, and Postman

Free plan: no time limit, no credit card required. with free proxies and mobile minutes included

Simple setup: launch cloud phones, install apps, and start working without technical skills

Multilogin Pricing

Multilogin introduced a Free plan in 2026, allowing users to start without a credit card and upgrade when they need more capacity.



Paid plans start from $7.08/month. Cloud phones, browser profiles, built-in proxies, and mobile minutes are included in one subscription, instead of being billed as separate add-on tools. This makes Multilogin one of the most cost-effective solutions in the cloud phone market.

About Multilogin

Founded in 2015, Multilogin is one of the most mature platforms in the multi-accounting category.

It is built for anyone managing multiple social profiles, including social media marketers, agencies, creators, affiliates and media buyers, e-commerce and marketplace operators, and AI workflow builders.

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