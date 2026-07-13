GoHighLevel Summer Promo Returns July 13: Save 50% Plus Free AI Tools

GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026 - save 50% off HighLevel for 3 months plus free AI tools all summer. Pop-up promo open July 13-19, 2026. HighLevel Summer of AI 2026 - free AI Copilots, Voice AI, Conversation AI, and AI Studio available to all enrolled accounts June 1 - August 31. GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026: 50% off HighLevel for 3 months plus free access to the full Summer of AI campaign - available during pop-up promo windows June through July 2026.

HighLevel's summer pop-up promo is back July 13-19 - 50% off for 3 months, upgrade deals for existing users, and free AI tools through August 31

If you've been sitting on the fence about HighLevel or upgrading your plan, this is the window. Best pricing of the year plus free AI tools to test the platform before you pay full price” — Nicholas Papp, Founder, GHL Central

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GHL Central, an independent HighLevel community resource, today announced that GoHighLevel's Summer Promo 2026 is back, offering new users 50% off their first three months on all HighLevel subscription plans. This promo runs July 13 through July 19, 2026 at 11:59 PM PDT.For agencies and marketers who have been evaluating the platform, this is the last date-confirmed opportunity this summer to lock in 50% off. The offer includes the same pricing and upgrade deals that have run throughout the summer, alongside continued access to HighLevel's Summer of AI campaign running through August 31.Summer Promo 2026 PricingDuring the active promo, new users can access HighLevel at the following rates for their first three months:Starter plan: $48.50/month (regular $97/month)Unlimited plan: $148.50/month (regular $297/month)Agency Pro plan: $248.50/month (regular $497/month)Existing HighLevel users can access upgrade pricing during the active promo. Unlimited plan users can upgrade to Agency Pro - normally $497/month - at their current $297 monthly rate for the first three months. Starter users can upgrade to Unlimited or Agency Pro at discounted rates.Full upgrade details and eligibility information are available at the GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026 page on GHL Central.Why the Agency Pro Upgrade MattersAgency Pro adds three capabilities the Unlimited plan does not include - automated client account creation, automated billing, and rebilling controls. Rebilling allows agencies to charge clients for AI usage and communications including SMS, calls, and email, with a markup applied on top.For agencies managing multiple client accounts, rebilling turns platform costs into a revenue line rather than an overhead expense. Three months at the current Unlimited price is a meaningful window to evaluate whether Agency Pro changes how the agency operates.Summer of AI CampaignUsers who enroll during the Summer Promo also receive access to HighLevel's Summer of AI campaign at no extra cost. This includes five free AI Copilot tools - Ask AI, AI Studio, Workflow AI, Funnel AI, and Email AI - free through August 31, and a 30-day free trial of HighLevel's Specialized Agents including Voice AI, Conversation AI, Reviews AI, and Content AI for eligible sub-accountsAccounts that select the AI Employee Growth Plan at $50/month receive an additional 30 days free - providing up to 60 days of free agent access before billing begins.Sub-accounts must not have used the Specialized Agents in the past 90 days to qualify for the free trial. New accounts are automatically eligible.Full details on the GoHighLevel Summer of AI campaign including activation steps and the GHL Central AI Business Accelerator bonus are available at ghlcentral.com/gohighlevel-summer-of-ai/Promo ScheduleThe current promo runs July 13 through July 19, 2026. Full details and updates are at ghlcentral.com/gohighlevel-summer-promo-2025/ Nicholas Papp, founder of GHL Central, commented: "If you've been sitting on the fence about HighLevel or upgrading your plan, this is the window. Best pricing of the year plus free AI tools to test the platform before you pay full price.”Frequently Asked QuestionsIs GoHighLevel really 50% off during the Summer Promo 2026?Yes. New users save 50% on their first 3 months on any HighLevel plan. Starter drops from $97 to $48.50/month, Unlimited from $297 to $148.50/month, and Agency Pro from $497 to $248.50/month. The current promo runs July 13 through July 19, 2026.Can existing HighLevel users get the Summer Promo discount?Yes. Existing Unlimited users can upgrade to Agency Pro at their current $297 monthly rate for 3 months - saving $200 per month off the regular Agency Pro price. Starter users can upgrade to Unlimited or Agency Pro at discounted rates. Both upgrade paths are available through the in-app offers page during the active promo.What does the Agency Pro upgrade give agencies that Unlimited does not?Agency Pro adds automated client account creation, automated billing, and rebilling controls. Rebilling lets agencies charge clients for AI and communications usage with a markup on top. Instead of those costs coming out of the agency's pocket, they go on the client's bill as a revenue line.What AI tools are included in the Summer Promo 2026?All users who enroll during the Summer Promo get access to HighLevel's Summer of AI campaign. This includes five free AI Copilot tools - Ask AI, AI Studio, Workflow AI, Funnel AI, and Email AI - free through August 31, plus a 30-day free trial of Voice AI, Conversation AI, Reviews AI, and Content AI for eligible sub-accounts. Selecting the AI Employee Growth Plan adds another 30 days free - up to 60 days total before billing begins.What happens after the promo pricing ends?After the first 3 months, plans renew at standard pricing - $97, $297, or $497 per month depending on plan. The 30-day AI Specialized Agent trial converts to the AI Employee Growth Plan at $50/month or pay-as-you-go pricing unless cancelled. Accounts on the Growth Plan receive an additional 30 days free before billing begins. AI Copilots remain free through August 31 regardless of when you enrolled.About GHL CentralGHL Central (ghlcentral.com) is an independent HighLevel resource providing guides, reviews, and tutorials for agencies and businesses evaluating or using the GoHighLevel platform. GHL Central is an affiliate partner of HighLevel and earns a commission on signups through its links at no additional cost to the reader.

GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026: 50% Off + Free AI Tools - Which Plan Should You Get?

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