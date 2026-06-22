GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026 Returns: Save 50% on HighLevel Through June 28 Plus Free AI Tools All Summer

GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026 - save 50% off HighLevel for 3 months plus free AI tools all summer. Pop-up promo June 22-28, 2026. HighLevel Summer of AI 2026 - free AI Copilots, Voice AI, Conversation AI, and AI Studio available to all enrolled accounts June 1 - August 31. GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026: 50% off HighLevel for 3 months plus free access to the full Summer of AI campaign - available during pop-up promo windows June through July 2026.

HighLevel's summer promo is back through June 28 - 50% off for 3 months, upgrade deals for existing users, and free AI tools through August 31.

If you've been sitting on the fence about HighLevel or upgrading your plan, this is the window. Best pricing of the year plus free AI tools to test before you're paying full price.” — Nicholas Papp, Founder, GHL Central

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GHL Central, an independent HighLevel community resource, today announced that GoHighLevel's Summer Promo 2026 is back, offering new users 50% off their first three months on all HighLevel subscription plans.This promo runs through June 28, 2026 at 11:59 PM PDT.Existing Unlimited plan users can also upgrade to Agency Pro at their current monthly rate for the first three months - the lowest cost entry point to Agency Pro HighLevel has offered.Summer Promo 2026 PricingNew users can access HighLevel at the following rates for their first three months:Starter plan: $48.50/month (regular $97/month)Unlimited plan: $148.50/month (regular $297/month)Agency Pro plan: $248.50/month (regular $497/month)Existing users can access upgrade pricing during the active promo.Unlimited plan users can upgrade to Agency Pro - normally $497/month - at their current $297 monthly rate for the first three months.Full details and eligibility requirements are available at the GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026 page on GHL Central.Why the Agency Pro Upgrade MattersAgency Pro adds three capabilities the Unlimited plan does not include - automated client account creation, automated billing, and rebilling controls. Rebilling allows agencies to charge clients for AI usage and communications including SMS, calls, and email, with a markup applied on top. For agencies managing multiple client accounts, rebilling turns platform costs into a revenue line rather than an overhead expense.Summer of AI CampaignUsers who enroll during the Summer Promo also receive access to HighLevel's Summer of AI campaign at no extra cost. This includes five free AI Copilot tools - Ask AI, AI Studio, Workflow AI, Funnel AI, and Email AI - free through August 31, and a 30-day free trial of Voice AI, Conversation AI, Reviews AI, and Content AI for eligible sub-accounts. Accounts that select the AI Employee Growth Plan at $50/month receive an additional 30 days free - providing up to 60 days of free agent access before billing begins.Sub-accounts must not have used the Specialized Agents in the past 90 days to qualify for the free trial. New accounts are automatically eligible.Full details on the GoHighLevel Summer of AI campaign including activation steps and the GHL Central AI Business Accelerator bonus are available on GHL Central.Additional Promo DatesThe Summer Promo will return with one additional confirmed date and a fourth expected in August 2026:July 13 - July 19, 2026August 2026 (dates to be confirmed)Pricing and offer terms are identical each time the promo opens. Full dates are updated at ghlcentral.com/gohighlevel-summer-promo-2025/ as each opening is confirmed.Nicholas Papp, founder of GHL Central, commented: "If you've been sitting on the fence about HighLevel or about upgrading your plan, this is the window. The pricing is the best it gets all year and the free AI tools mean you can actually test what the platform does before you're paying full price. There's no better time to find out if it works for your agency."Frequently Asked QuestionsIs GoHighLevel really 50% off?Yes. New users save 50% on their first 3 months on any HighLevel plan. Starter drops to $48.50/month, Unlimited to $148.50/month, and Agency Pro to $248.50/month. The current opening runs through June 28, 2026.Can existing users get the discount?Yes. Existing Unlimited users can upgrade to Agency Pro at their current $297 monthly rate for 3 months - saving $200 per month off the regular Agency Pro price. Both upgrade paths are available through the in-app offers page during the active promo.What AI tools are included?Five free AI Copilots through August 31 - Ask AI, AI Studio, Workflow AI, Funnel AI, and Email AI. Plus a 30-day free trial of Voice AI, Conversation AI, Reviews AI, and Content AI for eligible sub-accounts. Selecting the AI Employee Growth Plan adds another 30 days free - up to 60 days total before billing begins.What happens after the promo pricing ends?Plans renew at standard pricing after 3 months. The 30-day AI agent trial converts to the AI Employee Growth Plan at $50/month or pay-as-you-go unless cancelled. Accounts on the Growth Plan receive an additional 30 days free before billing begins. AI Copilots remain free through August 31.Will the promo return after June 28?Yes. The Summer Promo returns July 13-19, 2026. A further opening is expected in August 2026. Full dates at https://ghlcentral.com/gohighlevel-summer-promo-2025/ About GHL CentralGHL Central (ghlcentral.com) is an independent HighLevel resource providing guides, reviews, and tutorials for agencies and businesses using the GoHighLevel platform. GHL Central is an affiliate partner of HighLevel and earns a commission on signups through its links at no additional cost to the reader.

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