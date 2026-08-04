GHLCentral to Spotlight Entrepreneurs at HighLevel LIVE Manila

Founder Nicholas Papp will create interviews, educational videos, and entrepreneur stories showcasing how business owners are using GoHighLevel.

Technology doesn't create opportunity. Entrepreneurs do. Technology simply helps them build something bigger.” — Nicholas Papp

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GHLCentral, an independent education and content platform for the global GoHighLevel community, will travel to the Philippines for HighLevel LIVE Manila 2026, where founder and content creator Nicholas Papp will create original interviews, educational videos, and entrepreneur spotlights showcasing how business owners are using GoHighLevel to build sustainable businesses that create greater freedom, flexibility, and long-term opportunity.Around the world, more people are choosing entrepreneurship in search of a business that gives them greater control over their time, income, and future. For a growing number of agencies, consultants, coaches, and service businesses, GoHighLevel has become one of the tools helping make that transition possible. Throughout HighLevel LIVE Manila, GHLCentral will share the stories, insights, and practical lessons of entrepreneurs who are building businesses designed to grow beyond billable hours.HighLevel LIVE Manila, taking place August 8–9, 2026, at the Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts, is expected to bring together more than 2,000 entrepreneurs, marketers, agency owners, SaaS founders, and automation professionals from across the Asia-Pacific region.According to HighLevel, the Philippines ranks second worldwide in the number of HighLevel Certified Admins, reflecting the country’s rapidly growing community of professionals helping businesses implement CRM technology, marketing automation, artificial intelligence, and scalable client service systems.“I’ve always believed technology is at its best when it creates opportunity,” said Nicholas Papp, founder of GHLCentral. “What excites me isn’t the software itself - it’s meeting people who have used it to build businesses that give them more freedom, more flexibility, and the chance to create the kind of life they really want. Those are the stories worth sharing.”Building Businesses That Create More ChoicesFor many entrepreneurs, freelancing is where the journey begins. Over time, many begin asking a different question: How can I build a business that grows beyond my own time?Increasingly, entrepreneurs are using GoHighLevel as part of that journey by building agencies, consulting businesses, coaching businesses, SaaS companies, and other service businesses supported by automation, recurring client relationships, and scalable systems.For many, success is measured not only by revenue, but by having greater control over their schedule, working with clients they enjoy, and creating businesses that support the lifestyle they want to live.Throughout HighLevel LIVE Manila, GHLCentral will create educational content designed to help entrepreneurs learn from people who have already made that journey.Coverage will include interviews with entrepreneurs, agency owners, speakers, community leaders, and first-time attendees, along with educational videos, articles, behind-the-scenes content, and practical business insights shared across GHLCentral’s digital platforms.Rather than focusing solely on software announcements, the content will spotlight the people behind the businesses - their challenges, lessons learned, and practical strategies for building sustainable companies.Celebrating One of the World’s Fastest-Growing GoHighLevel CommunitiesWhile in Manila, GHLCentral will also support HLA’s 2nd Anniversary Gala - A Night in Blue, celebrating two years of community building led by Cece Tan and the HL Accelerator (HLA) team.The event recognizes the educators, agency owners, and community leaders helping entrepreneurs throughout the Philippines build businesses through education, mentorship, and collaboration.The Philippines has become one of the world’s most active GoHighLevel communities, and GHLCentral looks forward to sharing the stories, ideas, and entrepreneurial spirit that continue to inspire business owners across the region.Helping Entrepreneurs Learn from EntrepreneursHighLevel LIVE Manila continues GHLCentral’s mission of creating practical educational content that helps entrepreneurs build better businesses using GoHighLevel.Previous event coverage has included Dallas, Dubai, Sydney, and New Delhi, where Papp has interviewed founders, agency owners, and business leaders about entrepreneurship, automation, and business growth.Exclusive interviews, educational content, and event highlights from Manila will be published throughout the week on GHLCentral.com, helping entrepreneurs around the world learn from one of the fastest-growing GoHighLevel communities.Entrepreneurs interested in learning more about GoHighLevel can explore GHLCentral’s free educational resources, implementation guides, and complimentary 30-day GoHighLevel trial at https://ghlcentral.com/trial ABOUT GHLCENTRALGHLCentral is an independent education and content platform dedicated to helping entrepreneurs succeed with GoHighLevel. Through tutorials, interviews, implementation guides, product insights, event coverage, and practical business education, GHLCentral helps agencies, consultants, coaches, and service businesses build sustainable businesses through automation, systems, and smarter marketing.ABOUT NICHOLAS PAPPNicholas Papp is the founder of GHLCentral, an international content creator, educator, and entrepreneur passionate about helping people build businesses that create greater freedom, flexibility, and opportunity.After more than twenty years in international public affairs with the U.S. government, Papp returned to entrepreneurship to build a location-independent business centered on education, community, and digital content. Today he creates articles, videos, interviews, and educational resources that help entrepreneurs use GoHighLevel to build agencies, serve clients more effectively, and create businesses designed for long-term success.Learn more at:MEDIA CONTACTNicholas PappFounder, GHLCentralWebsite:Media Email:media@ghlcentral.com

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