Senator Pérez issues statement on fatal ICE shooting in Houston

SACRAMENTO – Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena) issued the following statement on the fatal ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

“I join the community in mourning the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a father, a businessman and a longtime resident of Houston, Texas. Araujo was driving workers to a construction site when he was confronted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and fatally shot. Araujo is now the tenth person fatally shot by federal immigration agents since the start of Trump’s second term.

“Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was a good, family man with no criminal record who was trying to build a better life for his family and earn a living to allow his sons to go to college. This is the American dream personified.

“We demand a full, independent, and transparent investigation into the killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the release of Araujo’s body to his family and the preservation of all evidence related to the shooting. Charges must be brought forth against all ICE agents involved in his death for any wrongdoing. Furthermore, LULAC has reported that Department of Homeland Security is attempting to deport eyewitnesses to the killing of Araujo. If these ICE agents have nothing to hide, then why try to deport people with information?

“Their actions call into question the integrity of the investigative process and fuel public mistrust. The New York Times recently reported 10,000 immigrants were kidnapped and detained in 5 days. These alarming numbers should shock every single one of us.

“I offer my sincere condolences to Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s family. He should still be alive, with his loved ones, contributing to his community and American society.”

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Senator Sasha Renée Pérez is Chair of the Senate Education Committee and represents the 25th Senate District that includes the communities of Glendale, Pasadena, Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, Claremont, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, Monrovia, Monterey Park, Rosemead, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Temple City, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, and San Antonio Heights.