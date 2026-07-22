Senator Wiener Blasts MediCal Funding Freeze From Trump Administration

“The Trump Administration is blocking healthcare for vulnerable seniors for political reasons. Their claims about fraud are baseless: when it comes to fraud, the call is coming from inside the house.”

SAN FRANCISCO – The Trump Administration announced it was freezing $867 million in California Medicaid dollars, jeopardizing healthcare for vulnerable seniors over accusations of “suspected fraud.” The Administration could not cite evidence of fraud when pressed, and pointed to the growth in spending on in-home care, a service experts say is more cost-efficient than the in-patient care alternatives.

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) issued the following statement in response:

“The Trump Administration is blocking healthcare for vulnerable seniors for political reasons. Seniors need access to a range of care options, and in-home care fills a vital need for seniors who don’t want to be admitted to long-term care facilities, while also saving our state millions of dollars each year.

“This Administration’s claims about fraud are baseless. When it comes to fraud, the call is coming from inside the house.”

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