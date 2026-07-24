With $5 Million Check to Charles R. Drew University, the State of CA Invests in Minority Community Health…

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – At a 10:30 AM announcement for press on Wednesday morning, Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) and Senator Laura Richardson (D-South Bay) plan to join with local officials and education leaders to announce the inclusion of $5 million for health professions education in the 2027 State of California budget. The $5 million allocation will support the ongoing work happening through faculty and health professionals at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine & Science, one of the premier private research institutions in Los Angeles County as well as the only Historically Black Graduate Institution in California or west of Texas. Speakers include Dr. David M. Carlisle, the University’s President and CEO.

The $5 million check comes during a time of significant funding shortfalls facing healthcare institutions and higher education institutions, as federal cuts made in 2025 to scale back programs like Medicare take drastic effect and changes to federal student aid and loan programs are implemented. Communities of color, like neighborhoods surrounding Charles R. Drew University in the heart of South Los Angeles, are at risk of having their vital systems of support defunded, and speakers will highlight the needs around continued financial and civic support for the essential work they do.

When: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM

Where: Charles R. Drew University’s Health Professions Education Building (North Entrance), Los Angeles , CA 90059

Legislative Win: $5,000,000, dedicated to Charles R. Drew in recently-signed CA budget.



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