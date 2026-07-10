Prairie Lithium Moves Closer to First Output as DLE Unit Arrives

The commercial-scale unit enables Q4 2026 commissioning, with all Phase 1 production secured under a binding offtake agreement.

Prairie Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:PLIXF)

SASKATCHEWAN, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prairie Lithium Limited (ASX: PL9, OTC: PLIXF) moved closer to first commercial lithium production after its four-column direct lithium extraction unit arrived at the Prairie Lithium Project in Saskatchewan, clearing the way for installation and commissioning targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.The processing unit joins production and disposal wells, electrical infrastructure and a power transformer already established at the site. Its delivery removes a major equipment and logistics milestone from Prairie Lithium’s development schedule, although installation, integration and commissioning must still be completed before production can begin.Site photographs released with the announcement show the four-column system being positioned alongside the project facility. Prairie Lithium describes it as North America’s largest commercial DLE unit and said it is approximately four times larger than the commercial system currently deployed at Standard Lithium’s Arkansas project.Direct lithium extraction separates lithium from underground brine without relying on conventional hard-rock mining or large evaporation ponds. At the Saskatchewan project, lithium-bearing brine will be accessed through conventional oil and gas drilling methods from aquifers approximately two kilometers underground. The lithium-depleted brine will then be returned underground to a different aquifer after processing.The project’s phased development model is designed to use established regional infrastructure and repeat the production process at additional well pads if the initial commercial operation performs as planned.Prairie Lithium has also secured a binding agreement under which Hydro Lithium will purchase 100% of Phase 1 lithium production. The arrangement gives the company an identified customer and a defined route to revenue once production begins, reducing sales and marketing risk during the initial operating phase.The milestone comes as lithium remains strategically important to electric vehicles, grid storage and digital infrastructure. The International Energy Agency said the global lithium-ion battery market exceeded $150 billion in 2025, rising more than 20% from the previous year, while battery deployment was six times higher than in 2020.UN Trade and Development projects global lithium demand will rise 353% between 2024 and 2040, with clean technologies expected to account for 87% of demand by the end of that period. The organization has also identified concentrated mining and refining capacity as a continuing supply-chain risk, increasing the strategic relevance of new lithium developments in North America.For investors, the significance of the delivery lies in the convergence of the project’s principal infrastructure, processing equipment, regulatory approvals and offtake arrangements. Prairie Lithium is not yet producing commercially, but the arrival of the DLE unit moves the project from equipment procurement toward on-site installation and operational readiness.The next milestones will be completion of installation and commissioning, which remain targeted for Q4 2026, followed by the planned transition to Phase 1 commercial production and first revenue.Executive CommentPrairie Lithium Executive Chairman, Paul Lloyd, commented:“The arrival of North America’s largest commercial Direct Lithium Extraction unit marks another defining milestone for the company as we advance towards becoming one of North America’s newest commercial lithium producers.“Over the past 18 months we have continued to execute against each of the major milestones required to advance Prairie Lithium toward commercial production.“We have de-risked the project through regulatory approvals, construction of key site infrastructure, securing a binding 100% offtake agreement with Hydro Lithium and now the delivery of the commercial DLE unit.“Supported by our existing infrastructure, scalable development model and binding offtake agreement, Prairie Lithium is well positioned to become one of North America’s leading commercial Direct Lithium Extraction projects.”About the Prairie Lithium ProjectPL9’s Prairie Lithium Project is located in Saskatchewan, Canada, one of the world’s top mining friendly jurisdictions, with key infrastructure including electricity, natural gas, fresh water, paved highways and railroads. The project is being advanced with a focus on scalable lithium brine production and efficient development, leveraging existing regional infrastructure and the Company’s phased development model.

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