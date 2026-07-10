Strayboots Acquires JabberYak, Expanding Human Connection Through Transformational Experiences

Acquisition strengthens Strayboots’ leadership by combining experiential events with engagement technology to create connected, unforgettable experiences.

Technology should strengthen human connection, not replace it. That belief is at the heart of this acquisition.” — Ido Rabiner, Founder and CEO of Strayboots

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strayboots , one of the world's leading providers of corporate team-building experiences , leadership activations, CSR programs, and experiential events, today announced the acquisition of JabberYak, an award-winning human connection and engagement technology company recognized for helping organizations create authentic relationships, measurable engagement, and a stronger sense of belonging through its Human Connection Framework.The acquisition includes JabberYak's proprietary software, source code, intellectual property, Human Connection Framework, 7 Degrees of Connection methodology, technology platform, customer and prospect databases, analytics engine, digital assets, and engagement technologies.More importantly, the acquisition brings together two organizations that have always shared the same belief:Technology should strengthen human connection—not replace it.As organizations embrace artificial intelligence to improve productivity and automate routine work, the value of authentic human relationships, collaboration, creativity, and shared experiences has never been greater. Together, Strayboots and JabberYak will help organizations leverage technology to create meetings, conferences, corporate events, leadership retreats, employee engagement programs, and customer experiences that are more interactive, measurable, and memorable than ever before.For nearly two decades, Strayboots has partnered with many of the world's most recognized brands to design experiences that strengthen culture, improve communication, inspire collaboration, and create lasting relationships. The addition of JabberYak accelerates that vision by integrating intelligent networking technology, engagement analytics, and proven methodology for creating authentic relationships into Strayboots' expanding portfolio of global experiences."This is a natural evolution for Strayboots.""The future of our industry isn't about choosing between technology and people—it's about bringing them together in smarter, more meaningful ways," said Ido Rabiner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Strayboots. "From our very first conversation with the JabberYak team, it was clear we shared the same philosophy: technology should amplify engagement, inspire participation, and create stronger human connections. Together, we're building a platform that helps organizations create experiences people don't just attend—they remember."Organizations around the world continue to invest billions of dollars each year in meetings, conferences, leadership development, employee engagement, incentive travel, and culture-building initiatives. Yet creating genuine engagement remains one of the industry's greatest challenges.The combination of Strayboots' globally recognized experiential expertise and JabberYak's human connection platform creates one of the industry's most comprehensive engagement ecosystems—combining live experiences, behavioral design, intelligent networking, AI-powered recommendations, measurable engagement analytics, and personalized attendee experiences to help organizations transform passive audiences into connected communities."This is exactly where the meetings and events industry is headed.""Great events have always been about people," said Jeremy Brooks, Chief Experience Officer of Strayboots. "Technology gives us incredible new capabilities, but it is the human experience that creates lasting impact. JabberYak is an exceptional strategic fit because it enhances what Strayboots has always done best—bringing people together through experiences that spark conversation, strengthen relationships, encourage collaboration, and create moments that attendees will remember long after an event has ended. Together, we're redefining what engagement looks like for meetings, conferences, incentives, and corporate events around the world."The acquisition further expands Strayboots' capabilities across corporate meetings, conferences, incentive travel, leadership retreats, hospitality events, association conferences, experiential learning, CSR initiatives, and employee engagement programs.Future development efforts will focus on AI-enhanced engagement tools, intelligent networking solutions, experiential learning platforms, interactive conference technologies, and new ways for organizations to measure participation, collaboration, and event success."This partnership simply made sense.""When we founded JabberYak, we believed technology should never replace human connection—it should remove the barriers that prevent it," said Shideh Doerr, Co-Founder of JabberYak. "That belief became the foundation for everything we built, from our Human Connection Framework™ to our engagement platform. What made Strayboots such a natural home for JabberYak was our shared belief that extraordinary experiences begin with extraordinary human connections. From day one, there was complete alignment in our vision. Together, we're combining innovation with creativity to help organizations build stronger teams, more engaging events, and deeper connections across every audience they serve."The acquisition is effective immediately.About StraybootsStrayboots is a global leader in corporate team-building experiences, leadership development, CSR programs, conference activations, employee engagement initiatives, incentive experiences, and custom experiential events. Operating in 700+ cities across 33 countries and trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Strayboots designs experiences that strengthen culture, improve collaboration, inspire innovation, and create meaningful human connection.Learn more at www.strayboots.com About Jabber YakJabberYak is an award-winning engagement technology company that helps organizations create stronger relationships through its Human Connection Framework. Built on the belief that people connect as humans before they connect professionally, JabberYak combines intelligent networking, personalized engagement, analytics, AI-powered recommendations, and its signature 7 Degrees of Connection methodology to help organizations create more engaging, collaborative, and memorable experiences.

Corporate Team Building Experiences That Gets Everyone In - Right Away - Strayboots

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