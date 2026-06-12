Strayboots Brings Transformational Event Activations to Cvent CONNECT 2026

Strayboots Backpack Drive brings teams together to assemble donated backpacks and create a meaningful giveback experience. LinkedIn team members participate in a Strayboots giveback activity, creating colorful donation bags for the local community. Strayboots Build a Bag activity combines creativity, teamwork, and purpose as participants prepare personalized donation bags.

Jeremy Brooks and Ido Rabiner to Showcase Transformational Event Engagement Strategies Through Live Activations and Interactive Labs at Cvent CONNECT 2026

Today’s planners need more than content. They need experiences that spark energy, connection, and lasting impact.” — Jeremy Brooks, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer of Strayboots

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strayboots , a global leader in experiential event activations, conference engagement, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programming, today announced its participation in Cvent CONNECT 2026 , taking place July 13–16 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.As one of the meetings and events industry’s most influential annual conferences, Cvent CONNECT brings together thousands of event planners, marketers, hospitality leaders, and experience creators focused on shaping the next generation of meetings and live experiences.During the conference, Strayboots will showcase immersive experiential programming designed to help organizations create more engaging, memorable, and emotionally impactful events. Featured experiences will include CSR charity activations, networking experiences, innovation workshops, leadership programs, and customized conference engagement activations.Jeremy Brooks, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer of Strayboots, will lead more than nine live activations integrated directly into conference sessions and hands-on labs alongside Cvent teams, demonstrating how interactive engagement can energize attendees, strengthen participation, and elevate the overall conference experience.“Today’s event planners are expected to deliver experiences that feel transformational, memorable, and deeply engaging,” said Jeremy Brooks, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Strayboots. “Attendees want interaction, energy, and authentic connection that creates lasting impact. Cvent CONNECT is the perfect environment to demonstrate how experiential activations can completely elevate the attendee journey.”“The best events don’t just inform, they move people,” said Yvonne Butters, Director of Meetings and Events at Cvent. “What we hear from planners again and again is that the moments that stick are the ones where attendees felt genuinely engaged, connected, and part of something bigger. Cvent CONNECT is where we get to put all of that into practice, and we’re excited to have sponsors like Strayboots to help bring it to life.”Cvent CONNECT has become the industry’s proving ground, where event and hospitality professionals and marketers attend not just to learn but to see, firsthand, what exceptional events look like. As the technology platform trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide to manage and elevate their events, Cvent brings the same ambition to its flagship conference, delivering a live demonstration that when the right tools, talent, and experiences come together, events can genuinely change how people think, feel, and deliver impact.Strayboots currently delivers elite experiential event activations and engagement programs in more than 700 cities worldwide and has worked with more than 6,000 clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies and global brands to conference organizers, hospitality groups, and leadership teams.About StraybootsStrayboots is a global experiential events company specializing in conference engagement, team-building experiences, CSR initiatives, leadership activations, networking experiences, and immersive corporate group programs designed to create engaging and impactful events.

Corporate Team Building Experiences That Gets Everyone In - Right Away - Strayboots

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.