Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel Unveils Immersive and Transformational Corporate Event Experiences with Strayboots

Participants collaborate during an indoor tabletop challenge designed to spark communication, problem-solving, and team engagement.

Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel partners with Strayboots to bring immersive team-building, CSR, and corporate event experiences to Des Moines.

Corporate groups want dynamic, memorable experiences. This partnership combines world-class hospitality with immersive programs that energize teams and strengthen company culture.” — Ido Rabiner, Founder & CEO, Strayboots

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel today announced a strategic partnership with Strayboots aimed at delivering a new generation of immersive corporate meetings, conferences, leadership retreats, and high-energy group experiences designed to capture the attention of modern event planners.The partnership comes at a time when companies across the country are aggressively searching for more engaging, experience-driven meetings that increase attendee participation, strengthen company culture, and create memorable shared experiences. Through Strayboots, groups booking events at the property will now have access to the most advanced team and group activations ranging from Amazing Race challenges, CSR charity activations, innovation workshops, outdoor team competitions, conference engagement experiences, and customized experiential programming.As the corporate events industry becomes increasingly competitive, hotels are under growing pressure to differentiate themselves with experiences that go beyond traditional meeting space. Industry leaders believe experiential programming is rapidly becoming one of the biggest deciding factors for planners selecting destinations for conferences, retreats, and incentive travel programs."Corporate groups are demanding experiences that feel dynamic, authentic, and memorable. This collaboration combines world-class hospitality with immersive programming designed to energize teams and strengthen culture," said Ido Rabiner, Founder and CEO of Strayboots.Meeting planners want destinations that can deliver exceptional service combined with highly engaging experiences, and this collaboration helps us accomplish both" said Christie Shull-Wendel, Director of Sales & Marketing at Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel.The Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel is managed by StepStone Hospitality , where the broader collaboration with Strayboots first originated as part of StepStone ’s commitment to delivering elevated meeting, conference, and guest experiences across its portfolio of hotels nationwide.The partnership positions Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel as one of the region’s most exciting destinations for modern corporate events and reinforces the property’s commitment to innovation within the rapidly evolving meetings and hospitality industry.About StraybootsStrayboots is a global experiential events company specializing in corporate team-building activities, conference engagement experiences, CSR initiatives, leadership retreats, and immersive group programs for organizations worldwide.About StepStone HospitalityStepStone Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company specializing in the operation of full-service, select service, lifestyle, and independent hotels throughout the United States. By combining hands-on operational expertise with tailored owner-focused strategies, StepStone delivers results for its ownership partners and exceptional experiences for its guests, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the hospitality industry.

Corporate Team Building Experiences That Gets Everyone In - Right Away - Strayboots

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