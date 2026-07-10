Water use permits for review, published 07/09/2026

DES MOINES – The DNR Water Quality Bureau has the following draft water use permits posted for public review. Water use permits regulate how Iowa’s water resources are allocated to ensure facilities use water efficiently and responsibly, at rates and quantities consistent with permit conditions.

As part of the permit review process, the public has the right, and is encouraged, to comment on draft water use permits. Please submit any comments to [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. Comments can also be sent to: 6200 Park Avenue, Suite 200, Des Moines, Iowa 50321.

Water Use Permits for Review

Find permit document details at: www.iowadnr.gov/waterusepermits

Cerro Gordo County

City of Meservey, PO Box 246, Meservey, IA 50457

Log No. 34,699

The City of Meservey requests a newly-modified water use permit authorizing withdrawals of water from two existing Devonian Cedar Valley Limestone wells, each about 575 feet deep, located on land generally described as the NW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 32, T94N, R22W, Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 18 million gallons per year at a maximum rate of 195 gallons per minute throughout each year for municipal purposes within and without the permittee's corporate limits consistent with its municipal distribution system and other provisions of law.

The proposed permit modification represents the construction of the new Devonian well as described above. The instantaneous pumping capacity is being increased from 133 gallons per minute to 195 gallons per minute to facilitate operational flexibility.

The Department has determined that this use of water conforms to the relevant criteria (Iowa Code Chapter 455B and Iowa Administrative Code 567) and recommends the permit be granted.

A copy of the summary report for the application is available at the website address listed above, or upon request to the Department at the address listed above. Public comments can be sent to [email protected], and should specify the applicant's log number. The public comment period ends August 5.

Cherokee County

City of Marcus, PO Box 542, Marcus, IA 51035

Log No. 34,686

The City of Marcus requests a newly-modified water use permit authorizing withdrawals of water from one Cambrian-Ordovician (Jordan Sandstone) aquifer well, approximately 1,301 feet deep, and two Upper Ordovician aquifer wells, approximately 880 feet deep, located in the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 34, T93N, R42W, Cherokee County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 56 million gallons per year at a maximum pumping rate of 610 gallons per minute throughout each year for municipal purposes within and without the Permittee's corporate limits consistent with its municipal distribution system and other provisions of law.

The proposed permit modification represents the construction of the new Upper Ordovician well as described above. The instantaneous pumping capacity is being increased from 410 gallons per minute to 610 gallons per minute to facilitate operational flexibility.

The Department has determined that this use of water conforms to the relevant criteria (Iowa Code Chapter 455B and Iowa Administrative Code 567) and recommends the permit be granted.

A copy of the summary report for the application is available at the website address listed above, or upon request to the Department at the address listed above. Public comments can be sent to [email protected], and should specify the applicant's log number. The public comment period ends July 29.

Humboldt County

Reding Gravel & Excavating – Vote Pit, 2001 Oak St, Algona, IA 50511

Log No. 34,683

Reding Gravel & Excavating requests a water use permit to withdraw water from one surface water intake on the “Vote Pit” located on land generally described as that part of the SE ¼ lying south of 165th street and north of Three Rivers Trail in Section 6, T92N, R30W, Humboldt County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 100 million gallons per year at a maximum rate of 1,800 gallons per minute from the period of March 15 to December 15 of each year, all for dewatering and processing of sand and gravel from a quarry located on said land.

The Department has determined that this use of water conforms to the relevant criteria (Iowa Code Chapter 455B and Iowa Administrative Code 567) and recommends the permit be granted.

A copy of the summary report for the application is available at the website address listed above, or upon request to the Department at the address listed above. Public comments can be sent to [email protected], and should specify the applicant's log number. The public comment period ends July 28.