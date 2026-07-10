DNR hosting online Iowa Organic Management Plan stakeholder event

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting an Iowa Organic Waste Management Plan stakeholder event. The meeting will take place online on Thursday, July 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to present the results of the Iowa Organics Management Plan, which was developed to build upon previous research and planning efforts led by the DNR that included a statewide waste characterization, sector-specific studies such as the Iowa Food Waste Prevention and Management Study, and stakeholder driven strategic planning efforts.

The Iowa Organic Waste Management Plan evaluates current conditions and develops practical strategies to improve the management of organic materials across the state. This collaborative effort was led by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through a Solid Waste Infrastructure (SWIFR) grant.

Stakeholder event attendees will have an opportunity to discuss the project with DNR staff and consultants and provide input on recommendations to the plan.

Stakeholder Event Agenda:

Welcome

Project Background

Presentation of Recommendations and Discussion: Food Waste Prevention and Rescue Composting Anaerobic Digestion Agricultural Practices

Closing Statements and Next Steps

This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about organics management in Iowa.

Pre-registration is required. Participants can register using this link.