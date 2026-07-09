DeBary Hall Offers Family Programs in August

Posted On: July 9, 2026

Whether you're an avid birder or looking for a fun Saturday morning with the kids, DeBary Hall Historic Site has something for the whole family this August.

Teddy Bear Tea Party: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Bring your favorite teddy bear and step into a charming afternoon at Frederick deBary’s elegant winter hunting estate. Guests will tour the historic home, receive a delightful lesson in classic tea etiquette, and gather for a heartwarming teddy bear story. Attendees will be served tea and apple juice along with an assortment of sandwiches and desserts. There will be plenty of opportunities for memorable teddy bear photo ops. The cost is $20 for adults and $15 for children aged 2 to 12. Tickets, which are non-refundable, must be purchased by July 25. Due to space limitations and to make sure as many children as possible have the chance to participate, each family is asked to limit their adult tickets to two. Call 386-668-3840 to purchase tickets.

Wing it Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 5. Lace up your walking shoes and head to Lake Beresford Park for a guided bird walk led by DeBary Hall staff. You will learn about the park's history and cultural significance, practice live bird identification by sight and sound, and receive assistance adding new species to your personal "life list.” Keep an eye out for the tufted titmouse, barred owl, and northern mockingbird, plus seasonal surprises. Binoculars are encouraged but not required. Meet at Lake Beresford Park, 2100 Fatio Road, DeLand.

Line Dancing Lessons: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 6 and 20. Line dancing is a great way to exercise your mind and body. Join DeBary Hall staff for a fun evening full of learning beginner line dances to various music genres. This program is recommended for adults. There is a $5 charge for each class.

Story time at DeBary Hall: 9:30 a.m. Fridays, Aug. 7 and 21. Join us for a fun and engaging morning featuring stories, songs, and crafts designed to inspire a love of reading and learning. This program is designed for preschoolers, but children of all ages are welcome.

Seed 101: How to Grow from Seed: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Join certified Master Gardener Jennifer Condo for an interactive Lunch & Learn on the basics of growing plants from seed, including selecting seeds, choosing the right growing medium, and providing proper light and moisture. Bring your lunch and gardening questions for this informative discussion.

Books, Balls, and Blocks: 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Children are invited to a morning featuring fun activities and developmental screenings provided by the Help Me Grow Florida program. The screenings will be followed by story time where children can enjoy books, sing songs, dance, and make a craft together. The program is designed for preschoolers, but children of all ages are welcome.

DeBary Hall Historic Site, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is managed by Volusia County's Parks, Recreation and Culture Division. The site is open noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact Lisa Perez at 386-668-3840 or lperez@volusia.org.