Rain Barrel Workshop Aug. 3
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 9, 2026) –A rain barrel workshop will be held on Aug. 3, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at the Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd. in Port Charlotte. This workshop will be hosted by Kaylynn Hyson, UF/IFAS Extension of Charlotte County Florida Friendly educator.
Each participant will receive a rain barrel, a 55-gallon food grade drum converted into a rain barrel with a spigot and overflow valve. Discover how harvesting rainwater can help you save water, reduce runoff, and support a Florida-Friendly landscape. This is a great chance to learn easy ways to make your garden more sustainable and eco-friendly. To register, go to the Eventbrite link https://rbws070326.eventbrite.com.
For information, contact Kaylynn Hyson at 941- 764-4340.
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