ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 10-13)

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures along a few stretches of freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend (July 10-13), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Northbound State Route 51 closed between the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange and Colter Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 13) for pavement improvement project. All I-10 and Loop 202 ramps to northbound SR 51 closed. Detours : Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix . Other detour routes include 16th, 24th and 32nd streets.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between McQueen and Lindsay roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 13) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Dobson Road, Alma School Road and Arizona Avenue closed. Detours : Consider using eastbound Pecos or Germann roads as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure.

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima/Price freeways) closed between McKellips Road and University Drive from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 13) for pavement improvement project. East- and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Indian School, Thomas and McDowell roads also closed . Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including southbound Hayden Road/McClintock Drive, to reach westbound Loop 101 or to travel beyond the closure.

Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.