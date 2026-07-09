County updates public input process for commission meetings

During the last Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 30, the Commission Chair, Manuel Sanchez, announced a new public input process to begin on Tuesday, July 14. Residents who wish to speak during the Public Input portion of the meeting on items not listed on the agenda will follow a new sign-in process. The sign-in notebook will be available near the entrance to the Commission Chambers beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will remain open until the Public Input portion of the meeting begins.

Sign the notebook provided using your legal name.

Speakers who have signed in will be called, in no particular order, and provided their allotted time to address the Board. Public participation is an important part of the Board of County Commissioners meeting process. These updates are intended to help facilitate an organized, timely and efficient opportunity for community members to share their comments. Doña Ana County appreciates the public's cooperation and looks forward to hearing from residents during Board meetings.