County warns residents about fraudulent emails requesting payments

Doña Ana County is warning residents to be aware of fraudulent emails from individuals falsely claiming to represent the County and requesting payment for permits, fines or other fees. The emails appear to come from individuals posing as Community Development staff and may use the names of actual County employees to appear legitimate. In some cases, the sender is using a “usa.com” email address instead of an official County email account. Residents should carefully verify the sender's email address. Following the County's recent transition to @donaana.gov, legitimate County emails will come from either @donaana.gov or @donaanacounty.org. Residents should treat emails claiming to represent Doña Ana County that originate from other domains with caution and verify them before taking action. Residents can help protect themselves by following these safety tips: Be cautious of demands for immediate payment.

Never provide passwords, Social Security numbers or banking information in response to an unsolicited email. County representatives will never request personal information this way.

Do not click suspicious links or open attachments.

If you are unsure whether an email is legitimate, contact the County department using the phone number listed on the County's official website.

Save suspicious emails, report them to local law enforcement and contact your financial institution immediately if you have already made a payment. Visit Doña Ana County’s Cybersecurity & Online Safety webpage to learn how to recognize scams, protect yourself from fraud and identity theft and report suspected fraud.

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