Doña Ana County Treasurer's Office to close July 10
The Doña Ana County Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public Friday, July 10, for staff training.
The closure applies only to the Treasurer's Office. Normal business operations will resume at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 13.
While the office is closed, residents may still access resources online through the Treasurer's Office webpage.
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