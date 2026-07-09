Resurfacing Work Scheduled in Adair County

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, resurfacing projects are set to begin as early as July 15, in the Kirksville area in Adair County. Contractor crews will start on Route H, from LaHarpe Street in Kirksville to Missouri Route 11. Once complete, crews will move to Route P to work in the following locations:

Route P - from Business Route 63/Baltimore Street to U.S. Route 63 in Kirksville

Route P - from 0.3 mile east of U.S. Route 63 to Bass Way near Kirksville

During resurfacing operations, motorists are encouraged to avoid the Kirksville town section of Route P, between Business Route 63/Baltimore Street and U.S. Route 63.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction in place at the location where crews are actively working for the duration of the project. Flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized to direct motorists through the work zone. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as schedule changes occur. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

The $807,191 contract was awarded to W. L. Miller Company of Hamilton, Illinois. All work is anticipated to be completed by November 1, 2026:

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.