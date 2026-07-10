MoDOT: Sidewalk Upgrades on Various Routes in Stone, Taney, Lawrence, Jasper & Newton Counties

Stone, Taney, Lawrence, Jasper & Newton Counties – A project to upgrade sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and resurface several routes in Stone, Taney, Lawrence, Jasper & Newton Counties to begin the week of July 20, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The project includes sidewalk installation and upgrades, entrance upgrades, curb and gutter, and signal upgrades at various locations to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

At times, crews will remove portions of sidewalks and entrances, temporarily replacing them with gravel while new pavement is installed. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling over these gravel surfaces at driveways and business entrances. Contractor crews are coordinating closely with each business to ensure that access remains open throughout construction.

Traffic can expect short-term lane closures and traffic shifts where crews are working.

Contractor crews are scheduled to begin work on Business 13 in Branson West before moving on to Hollister. As work approaches in additional areas, news releases and message boards will provide advance notice to drivers.

Project locations:

Stone County, Business 13 at Missouri Route 265 in Branson West

Taney County, Business 65 at St. James Street in Hollister

Lawrence County

Missouri Route 174 between Hasting and Main Street in Mount Vernon



Business 39 between just north of Williams Creek and Market Street in Mount Vernon

Jasper County

Missouri Route 37 at 17th Street and in Sarcoxie



Jasper County Route H between Middle Street and the railroad tracks in Jasper



Jasper County Route Z at Ruby Jack Trail/Water Street in Carl Junction



Jasper County Route P between north of Perkins Street and Missouri Route 66/7th Street

Newton County, Missouri Route 59 between Third Street and Cullum Street in Diamond

Traffic Impacts:

Drivers may encounter flaggers, lane closures, and traffic shifts where crews are working

Driveway concrete replaced in half sections, and temporary gravel driveways will be provided to allow access to the property

Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours planned.

Signs will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

Branco Enterprises, Inc., Springfield, is doing the work for a low bid amount of $1,025,005.09.

The project is to be completed by December 14, 2026.

###

END

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | X | Instagram |YouTube

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down