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MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Updated Weight Restriction Placed on Missouri Route 14 bridge

over U.S. Route 65 in Ozark

Christian County – Signs indicating a weight limit of 40 tons for single-unit vehicles (not including tractor-trailers) will be installed for the Missouri Route 14 bridge over U.S. Route 65 in Ozark, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The new load posting came about during the department’s regular bridge inspection process to analyze load limitations, which have been updated per Federal Highway Administration guidance.

The bridge is rated as fair and was built in 1977. The new weight limit will be in place until the bridge is replaced. No timeframe has been set to replace the bridge at this time.

Approximately 16,767 vehicles travel across this structure each day. 

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MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Updated Weight Restriction Placed on Missouri Route 14 bridge

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