Route 21 over Paynes Branch in Reynolds County Open to One Lane
SIKESTON—Route 21 over Paynes Branch in Reynolds County is now open to one lane of traffic with temporary signals in place to guide motorists through the area. This section of roadway is located near Route N.
The roadway was previously closed due to flood damage sustained.
Please check the Traveler Information Map at https://traveler.modot.org/map/?district=SOUTHEAST for the most up-to-date conditions.
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