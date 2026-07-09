County approves $2.1 million in purchase orders to replace fleet vehicles

Tuesday, June 30, the Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution to issue purchase orders for vehicles and equipment according to the county’s 2026 schedule for replacing vehicles. A total of 21 pieces of equipment met the requirements to be replaced this year.

During the 2026 budget planning process, just under $2.4 million was approved for vehicle and equipment capital replacement. This resolution allows the Fleet Management department to issue purchase orders to qualified vendors, using that approved amount. The total cost for those orders was $2,120,474.88, leaving $270,936.12 in the vehicle replacement budget.

The purchase orders include everything from a basic Ford F-150 work truck to diesel Western Star vocational trucks, which are used as dump trucks and concrete mixers.

One of the basic F-150s cost $43,552, making it the least expensive on the order. The highest cost was $319,716, for a 2026 Kenworth in the Road and Bridge department. That vehicle, an asphalt distributor, replaced equipment from 1996.

The vehicles come from dealerships in Grand Junction, Greeley and others. The old equipment will go to local auctions.