North Carolina’s Helene Disaster Case Management Program Extended Through January 22, 2027

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The North Carolina Emergency Management Helene Disaster Case Management (DCM) Program has been officially extended through January 22, 2027. This extension will allow case managers to continue supporting households impacted by Hurricane Helene and ensure that survivors receive coordinated, survivor-centered assistance during the remainder of their recovery.

To allow case managers to prioritize ongoing case work and prepare for a responsible transition, the program will close to new intakes on August 31, 2026.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue assisting Helene survivors,” said Director Will Ray. “This extension ensures that survivors and families still working through the recovery process have continued access to case management support as we plan for the program’s intentional and thoughtful wind-down.”

The program is coordinating closely with local and statewide recovery partners to ensure a smooth transition for survivors and partner organizations. Additional information about program timelines will be shared in late summer and early fall.

For more information about the Helene NC DCM Program, visit: www.ncdps.gov/helene/dcm