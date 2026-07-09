ATTENTION: COUNTY ROAD E ROADWORK TO BEGIN JULY 13TH, 2026

The pavement replacement project on CTH E from CTH J to CTH B will begin on 7/13. The road will be open to only resident traffic under flagging operations, access to United Co-op will be maintained from CTH J coming from the south with some minor delays as crews may be working in the immediate area at times. All other traffic is encouraged to use the signed detour route of CTH J and CTH B to access areas east or west of the closed portion. Projected completion will be the week of 9/7 weather dependent.

Anticipated work times will be 6am to 7pm Monday to Friday with potential weekend work if needed due to weather delays.