TRAFFIC ALERT* Continuing Progress on I-695 PT Shoulder Use Project, Baltimore County

(July 9, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin removing and replacing the pavement markings to restore travel lanes and shoulders to their original configuration along I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) between Windsor Mill Road and US 40 (Baltimore National Pike) as soon as 8 p.m. Sunday night, July 12. Crews will shift to northbound I-695 within the project limits on Sunday, July 19. This phase of the project should be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect single-lane, double-lane closures and triple-lane closures on sections of the Beltway overnight Sundays through Thursdays, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. Drivers should stay alert, avoid distractions and plan for extra travel time on both southbound I-695 (Beltway outer loop) and northbound I-695 (Beltway inner loop) between US 40 and Windsor Mill Road.

The work is part of the I-695 Transportation Systems Management and Operations project in Baltimore County to enable eventual part-time shoulder use during peak drive times and will facilitate the final paving activities in this section of the job scheduled to start this summer.

Contractor crews will use digital message boards, temporary traffic signs and barrels to direct motorists through the highway work zone.

The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety​. Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should obey all posted speed limits. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.