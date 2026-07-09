Bellows Field Beach Park closing for military training

The City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is reminding Windward O‘ahu beachgoers of the Bellows Field Beach Park closure for two weekends this month, July 2026.

Camping at Bellows Field Beach Park

The shoreline park, its campsites, and other facilities will be closed to the public from July 10-13, 2026 and July 24-27, 2026. Specifically, access restrictions will begin Friday afternoon and finish by sunrise on Monday. These closures are to allow for United States Marine Corps training.

Bellows Field Beach Park is under the purview of the U.S. Military, but is normally open for public access on weekends and holidays in an agreement with the City and County of Honolulu and DPR. This includes 50 campsites, which normally allow for three-day permitted camping opportunities.

Campsites will be available at other nearby City park campgrounds, including Hūnānāniho and Waimānalo Beach Park.

For additional information about the U.S. Marine Corps training, please call the Community Relations Office at Marine Corp Base Hawai‘i at 808-496-8815.

—PAU—

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