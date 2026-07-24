City monitoring Hurricane Fausto, encourages residents to review hurricane preparedness plans

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu is closely monitoring Hurricane Fausto, the first hurricane of the 2026 Central Pacific hurricane season. While the storm remains several days away and its eventual track and strength remain uncertain, City officials are encouraging residents to use this weekend as an opportunity to prepare for hurricane season.

At this time, there are no watches or warnings in effect for Oʻahu, the National Weather Service currently expects Fausto to weaken to a tropical storm before it reaches the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands.

“Preparedness is the best defense against any emergency,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “While it is far too early to know how Hurricane Fausto will affect Hawaiʻi, now is the perfect time to make sure your family has an emergency plan, your disaster supply kit is stocked, and you are signed up to receive emergency alerts. Taking a few simple steps today can make a significant difference if a storm does approach our islands.”

The City is working closely with the National Weather Service and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and will continue to monitor Hurricane Fausto as forecasts are updated over the coming days.

Residents are encouraged to visit Honolulu.gov/dem to familiarize themselves with important emergency preparedness information and:

• Review or update their family emergency plan.

• Assemble or replenish emergency supplies, including enough food, water, medications, and essential items to last at least 14 days.

• Secure important documents and have an evacuation plan if you live in a coastal or flood-prone area that could experience storm impacts.

• Sign up for HNL Alert emergency notifications by visiting hnlalert.gov or by texting HNLALERT to 888777.

The Central Pacific hurricane season runs through November 30, and emergency officials encourage residents to be prepared throughout the season, regardless of the current forecast. The City will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

—PAU—