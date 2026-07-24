City raises more than 170,000 meals for Hawaiʻi Foodbank

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu raised 171,513 meals during its 2026 food drive for Hawaiʻi Foodbank.

That amount far surpasses the City’s stated goal of 110,000 meals. The money and food donations will help to address a critical need in our communities, as 32% of Hawaiʻi households were food insecure in 2024-25 while 34% of our keiki experienced food insecurity, according to the Foodbank.

“We could not be more proud of the men and women that work at the City and their tremendous generosity, because they stepped up and took our annual food drive to another level this year,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Their commitment to the people of our communities is simply inspiring, and their ability to raise more than 170,000 meals is a direct reflection of their heart and character.”

This year, the City hosted its first-ever food truck event, called “Hale Eats,” in the driveway of Honolulu Hale, to assist with raising funds for the Foodbank. The drive culminated in a joint event with the State of Hawaiʻi, in which a convoy of City and State vehicles brought the final food donations to the Foodbank.

“We are committed to serving friends, family, and neighbors across our communities because the situation is dire,” said Amy Miller, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Foodbank. “11% of food insecure households went a whole day without eating food at least once during the year. 247,000 individuals on Oʻahu were food insecure. We are so appreciative because our wonderful partners at the City and the State are helping us confront these challenges head on, while we work toward a day when the Foodbank is no longer necessary.”

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply raised the most of any single City department at 28,092 meals, while the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation raised the most on a per-employee basis, with 21,010 meals raised at a ratio of 456 meals per employee.