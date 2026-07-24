Community blessing marks reopening of revitalized Wai‘anae park bathrooms

Once slated for demolition following arson, the renovated bathrooms at Lualualei Beach Park received a variety of improvements

Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation staff open the newly renovated comfort station at Lualualei Beach Park in Wai‘anae on July 24, 2026.

Through community support and hard work from a crew of benefactors, the scars from an act of arson against a westside park bathroom building have been mended and the facility reopened following a blessing ceremony July 24, 2026.

Located in the “Middles” section of Lualualei Beach Park in Wai‘anae, the public park amenity was essentially saved from demolition thanks to repairs and improvements tasked following an act of severe arson on January 19, 2024.

“This comfort station matters to Lualualei Beach Park and to Wai’anae,” said Councilmember Andria Tupola. ” It could have been demolished after the arson, but our community came together to give it a new beginning. Thank you to Kapili Construction, Representative Chris Muraoka, and the Department of Parks and Recreation for bringing this facility back to life. This is what a community can do when it decides a place is worth saving.”

Councilmember Andria Tupola at the blessing and reopening of the Lualualei Beach Park comfort station on July 24, 2026

These renovations improved the building and its amenities from top to bottom, including:

Nearly $353,000 worth of roof replacement and repairs contracted to Kapili Construction

New bathroom flooring with funding support from Councilmember Andria Tupola

Redesigned elements of the building to give it a more open aesthetic and provide extra security, such as lockable gates, with assistance from State Representative Chris Muraoka

New plumbing fixtures, bathroom stall doors, restored water service, interior and exterior painting conducted by in-house Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s specialized maintenance crews

“The story of this comfort station is truly one of redemption and new beginnings,” said Honolulu Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Kēhaulani Pu‘u. “From the ashes of arson, and the brink of total removal, the community and Councilmember Tupola rallied to save this park bathroom, which had been the target of repeat vandalism for years. Now with this blessing and rebirth, we hope this revitalized facility can serve the public and be a source of pride for the Westside. Mahalo to the Wai‘anae community and Councilmember for their continued support, as they help us to keep an eye on this facility, and to our fire fighter counterparts who helped reduce the damage from this unfortunate case of arson.”

Inside the the newly renovated comfort station at Lualualei Beach Park in Wai‘anae on July 24, 2026.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of our Westside ‘Ohana and Wai‘anae park users while this facility was closed due to the vandalism and resulting renovations. This stand-alone comfort station is one of 222 managed by the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation, which includes over 2,800 bathrooms fixtures such as sinks, toilets, and urinals.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

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