Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,270 in the last 365 days.

Middletown Center Public Hearing Reminders

A few reminders for everyone planning on attending the July 14 Town Council public hearing on #MiddletownRI Center at 6 pm in the Gaudet Middle School cafetorium. Visit Hearing for more.

Town News and Updates Posted on July 09, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Middletown Center Public Hearing Reminders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.