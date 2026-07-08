Middletown Center Public Hearing Reminders

A few reminders for everyone planning on attending the July 14 Town Council public hearing on #MiddletownRI Center at 6 pm in the Gaudet Middle School cafetorium. Visit Hearing for more. Town News and Updates Posted on July 09, 2026

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