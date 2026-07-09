SLED Charges Charleston County Man with Forgery

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Antonio Pino, 44, with two counts of Forgery, Value $10,000 or More on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The SLED investigation was requested by the South Carolina Department of Insurance (SC DOI).

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Pino was booked at the L.C. Knight Detention Center in Dorchester County..

The case will be prosecuted by the SC DOI.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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