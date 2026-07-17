SLED Charges Florence County Man with Three Counts of Insurance Fraud in Two Counties

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Cornelius Travis Jones, 46, with Presenting a False Claim for Insurance Payment – Value More Than $2,000 but Less Than $10,000 on Thursday, July 16, 2026. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

SLED charged Jones later that day with Presenting a False Claim for Insurance Payment – Value More Than $2,000 but Less Than $10,000 and Presenting a False Claim for Insurance Payment – Value $2,000 or Less. He was then booked into the Darlington County Detention Center on those charges.

The South Carolina Department of Insurance requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Department of Insurance.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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