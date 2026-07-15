SLED Charges Richland County Man Following Fatal Shooting at SC State

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Deon David Savage, 19, with Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Breach of Peace-Aggravated in Nature, and Pointing a Firearm at a Person on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. The SLED investigation was requested by the South Carolina State University Department of Public Safety.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Savage was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

SLED is investigating two shootings at South Carolina State. Both shootings occurred in the evening on Saturday, October 4, 2025. A woman was killed in one of the shootings. SLED’s investigations are active and ongoing. Anyone with information on either incident should call (866) 472-8477 and/or email tips@sled.sc.gov.

Please note that Darrell Lee Goss Jr., whose name appears in the attached arrest warrant 549, was charged by SLED with Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person, Carrying or Displaying a Firearm on School Property, and Breach of Peace Aggravated Nature on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in connection with the shootings.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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