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SLED Charges Former Convenience Store Employees with Lottery Fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Eric Thomas Brown Jr., 25, with Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets and Conspiracy to Defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery on Monday, July 13, 2026. 

SLED previously charged Kayla Marie Madden, 37, with Conspiracy to Defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.  

The South Carolina Education Lottery requested the SLED investigation. 

Details can be found in the attached warrants. 

Brown Jr. and Madden were booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 10th Circuit Solicitors Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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SLED Charges Former Convenience Store Employees with Lottery Fraud

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