New Video Series: Cultural Perspectives on Living with Intellectu...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

At a time when our field is working to build systems that are more person-centered, equitable, and responsive to the unique experiences of every person and family, understanding the role of culture has never been more important. Culture shapes how people experience disability, seek support, make decisions, and engage with their communities. It is through this understanding that we can create services and supports that truly reflect the people we serve.

It is my pleasure to announce the release of the video series, “Cultural Perspectives on Living with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities,” developed with our partners at the Georgetown University National Center for Cultural Competence. This exciting resource is one of the lasting outcomes of New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)’s work with the National Center for Systems Change.

These extraordinary videos each feature a specific topic area alongside personal stories of people with lived experience, offering meaningful insights into what it means to be culturally aware, responsive, and inclusive when supporting people with developmental disabilities. Through authentic voices and real world experiences, the series explores the intersection of culture across six themes – Advocacy, Assistive Technology, Community Engagement, Engaging Fathers and Father Figures, Meaningful Employment, and Whole Person Care.

This series is intended for a broad audience, including people with developmental disabilities, their families, advocates, direct support professionals, service providers, policy makers, legislators, employers, and anyone committed to advancing inclusion and belonging.

The OPWDD–National Center for Cultural Competence Partnership for Systems Change was a multi-year Systems Change initiative launched in 2022 through a partnership between OPWDD and Georgetown University National Center for Cultural Competence. Together, we worked to advance policies and practices that strengthen cultural and linguistic competence, diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout New York’s developmental disabilities service system. This video series reflects that commitment and serves as a reminder that building a truly inclusive system requires all of us to listen, learn, and lead with understanding.

I encourage you to watch, share, and reflect on these stories as we continue to ensure that every person is seen, heard, valued, and supported in ways that honor their unique culture, identity, and lived experience.

In Solidarity and Celebration,

Commissioner Willow Baer