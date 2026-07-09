HSRC Webinar on Lessons Learned From the Housing & Services Partnership Accelerator

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 2:00-3:30 p.m. ET

Register for the webinar

The Housing and Services Resource Center (HSRC) supports cross-sector collaboration among housing, homelessness, health, aging, disability, and independent living systems to help people live stably in the community. These partnerships help states streamline services, reduce duplication, improve access to housing and supports, and promote long-term stability.

Join HSRC for a public webinar introducing the new Partnership Toolkit, a resource designed to help states and community partners develop and strengthen cross-sector partnerships across aging, disability, health, and housing systems. The toolkit is informed by lessons learned from HSRC’s 2024 and 2025 Housing & Services Partnership Accelerator (HSPA). HSPA supported 12 state teams in strengthening cross-system partnerships to improve access to housing services for older adults and people with disabilities. Team leads from Michigan, Arizona, and New Hampshire will also share how their cross-sector partnerships are supporting housing stability for older adults and people with disabilities and respond to audience questions.

Webinar participants will learn:

The value of partnerships and cross-sector collaborations

Frameworks that states and communities can use to develop their own cross-sector partnerships

How to identify which agencies and community-based organizations to include in cross-sector partnerships

Key criteria for sustaining partnerships that benefit all partners and the populations they serve

Launched in partnership between the U.S. departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Housing and Urban Development, the Housing and Services Resource Center (HSRC) fosters cross-sector partnerships between the organizations and systems that provide housing resources and homelessness services, health care and behavioral health services, independent living services, and other supportive services. The HSRC is part of an interagency initiative to streamline and expand access to affordable, accessible housing and the critical services that make community living possible. Within HHS, this partnership is led by ACL and includes the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.