Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,921 in the last 365 days.

Share Your Feedback on Protection and Advocacy Organizations

Submissions due Friday, August 7, 2026
Take the survey

ACL invites you to participate in a brief survey about your awareness of Protection and Advocacy (P&A) organizations and, if applicable, your experiences with their services. P&A organizations play an important role in protecting the rights of people with disabilities by providing advocacy, information and referral, investigations, legal assistance, training, and other supports. Your feedback will help ACL identify opportunities to increase awareness of P&A services, improve accessibility, and strengthen the effectiveness of the P&A network.

Participation is voluntary, and the survey takes approximately 15-20 minutes to complete. Responses will be reported only in aggregate and will not be attributed to individual respondents. We appreciate your time and thank you for sharing your perspective.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Share Your Feedback on Protection and Advocacy Organizations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.