Share Your Feedback on Protection and Advocacy Organizations

Submissions due Friday, August 7, 2026

Take the survey

ACL invites you to participate in a brief survey about your awareness of Protection and Advocacy (P&A) organizations and, if applicable, your experiences with their services. P&A organizations play an important role in protecting the rights of people with disabilities by providing advocacy, information and referral, investigations, legal assistance, training, and other supports. Your feedback will help ACL identify opportunities to increase awareness of P&A services, improve accessibility, and strengthen the effectiveness of the P&A network.

Participation is voluntary, and the survey takes approximately 15-20 minutes to complete. Responses will be reported only in aggregate and will not be attributed to individual respondents. We appreciate your time and thank you for sharing your perspective.