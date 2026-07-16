NADRC Webinar on Sustainable Dementia Support Through Community Partnerships

Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET

Register for the webinar

The National Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center (NADRC) is hosting “Bridging the Gap: Creating Sustainable Dementia Support Through Community Partnerships.” During this webinar, staff from the Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living’s Office of Dementia Services and a regional dementia care specialist will share how ACL grant funding supported the launch of the Bridging the Gap Dementia Care Specialist Initiative to strengthen dementia-capable services, expanding supports for people living with dementia and their care partners across the state.

Participants will learn how the initiative embedded dementia care specialists within area agencies on aging and independent living facilities, expanded access to respite services and assistive technology, established Memory Cafés, and fostered community partnerships to improve support for people living with dementia and their families.

Presenters will discuss Kentucky's statewide implementation strategy and the initiative's impact in the Buffalo Trace region, highlighting key successes, lessons learned, challenges, and practical strategies that other states and organizations can adapt to strengthen dementia care and support in their own communities.

Jennifer R. Craig, MBA , Office of Dementia Services Coordinator, Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living

, Office of Dementia Services Coordinator, Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living Jennifer Boone, Medicaid Waiver Coordinator and Dementia Care Specialist, Buffalo Trace Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living

NADRC webinars are free and open to the public. Registration is required. Webinars are recorded and posted on the NADRC website. Live events and recordings include closed captioning. If you have questions, please email NADRC-Webinars@rti.org.

Funded by ACL, NADRC provides support to ACL and its grantees to implement evidence-based interventions and innovative practices that empower and assist caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.