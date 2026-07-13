Funding Opportunity: Dementia Capable Community Health Worker Programs in the National Aging Network

Applications due Monday, August 3, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

A new funding opportunity is now available from ACL’s Administration on Aging: HHS-2026-ACL-AOA-ADPI-0031, “Alzheimer's Disease Programs Initiative (ADPI) - Dementia Capable Community Health Workers (CHWs).” The awardees will receive a total of up to $750,000 for a three-year project.

This funding opportunity is designed to build a person-centered workforce within area agencies on aging that improves access to dementia services and helps more people live well in their communities. The program will increase early detection and care linkage while expanding engagement in supportive services for people living with dementia and their caregivers. Through these efforts, recipients will work to improve participant well-being and achieve measurable outcomes over time.

Click the button below to learn more and view application information on Grants.gov. Questions about this funding opportunity should be directed to aoa.oaa@acl.hhs.gov.

Go to Grants.gov

See Notice of Funding Opportunity: HHS-2026-ACL-AOA-ADPI-0031, "Alzheimer's Disease Programs Initiative (ADPI) - Dementia Capable Community Health Worker Programs," posted July 2, 2026.

The Administration on Aging, part of ACL, is the principal agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services designated to carry out the provisions of the Older Americans Act of 1965 (OAA), as amended (42 U.S.C.A. § 3001 et seq.). The OAA promotes the well-being of older adults by providing services and programs that help them live independently in their homes and communities. The Act also empowers the federal government to distribute funds to the states for supportive services for individuals age 60 and older.