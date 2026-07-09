State Budget Eliminates Program for NC Historically Underutilized Businesses

The new state budget enacted by the NC General Assembly eliminates the North Carolina Department of Administration’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses effective immediately after more than 25 years of service to the business community.

Established by Governor Jim Hunt in 1999 under Executive Order 50, the HUB Office supported the growth and profitability of historically underutilized businesses across the state, offering resources that promote economic opportunities, business development, and education. Throughout the past two decades, the Office has assisted thousands of business owners in achieving HUB and/or Small Business Enterprise certification, while also helping improve the number and type of businesses competing for government contracts in North Carolina.

“HUB vendors have done great work for the state for decades, and we encourage agencies to continue to work with them,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “The HUB Office played an instrumental role in opening doors of opportunity for businesses that had not traditionally been at the table to compete for state contracts. They helped those businesses and our economy grow, while encouraging competition and good value for taxpayer dollars.”

The NC Department of Administration hopes to continue to work with many HUB businesses in the near future through the Small Business Enterprise program, which will be moving to the department’s Division of Purchase and Contract.