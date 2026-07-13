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Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham

Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately and continuing until sunset Saturday, July 18, in honor of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on Saturday, July 11. A longstanding Republican politician, Senator Graham represented South Carolina and was the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. He previously represented South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 through 2003. He also served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1993 until 1995. 

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Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

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North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance with regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.
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Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham

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