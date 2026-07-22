Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan and Sgt. Michael Swinton of Fort Bragg

Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset Friday, July 24 in honor of 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan and Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, two Fort Bragg soldiers who died while serving on active duty in the Middle East.

A native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, 1st Lt. Feehan was killed while serving in active duty in Jordan on July 18, 2026. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bragg. Feehan served as an Air Defense Artillery Officer and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2019. A Fayetteville, North Carolina native, Sgt. Swinton was killed while serving in active duty in Iraq on July 19, 2026. He was assigned to D Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bragg. Swinton enlisted as an air defense early warning system operator in 2017.

Statement from Governor Josh Stein

“North Carolina is grieving the losses of two heroes, alongside their families and loved ones. Sergeant Michael E. Swinton and First Lieutenant Tyler J. Feehan, who were both assigned to Fort Bragg, were recently killed in the line of duty in the Middle East. Each made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms, and we owe them a debt of gratitude we cannot adequately repay. May their memories be a blessing.”

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance with regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.