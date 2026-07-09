Wang Yi Holds Talks with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide

On July 6, 2026, local time, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Oslo.

Wang Yi stated that Norway is one of the first Western countries to recognize the People’s Republic of China. Over the years, China-Norway relations have maintained stable and sustainable development, bringing important benefits to the two peoples. In recent years, through the efforts of both sides, political mutual trust between the two countries has been continuously enhanced, and mutually beneficial cooperation has been deepened and substantiated, expanded toward green and innovative directions. The China-Norway Dialogue on Green Transition mechanism has become an important platform for bilateral cooperation in the new era. No matter how the international situation may evolve, China and Norway should remain committed partners. China is ready to work with Norway to strengthen exchanges at various levels and across all sectors, including the royal family, government, parliament and political parties, uphold the political foundation of bilateral relations, and expand practical cooperation in trade, green economy and other fields, so as to continuously enrich the content of bilateral relations. The two sides should elevate the level of bilateral trade, conclude a China-Norway free trade agreement at an early date, continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as clean energy, electric vehicles, green shipping and circular economy, with a focus on implementing the Dialogue on Green Transition mechanism and setting an example for cooperation between countries.

Wang Yi noted that the world today is fraught with chaos and instability. Norway has participated multiple times in reconciliation processes on hotspot issues. China and Norway should join hands to defend multilateralism through action, promote the peaceful resolution of disputes, strengthen cooperation on global governance, work for a more just and equitable global governance system, and contribute to world peace, stability, prosperity and development.

Espen Barth Eide stated that the current constructive partnership between Norway and China is gaining strong momentum. Norway firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges and dialogue at various levels with China, and further promote practical cooperation in trade, green economy, environmental protection, marine affairs and other areas. Norway has always supported free trade and opposes the over-securitization of economic issues. In a world of change and instability, the international community needs to strengthen rational cooperation, follow international rules and uphold multilateralism. Norway and China share similar positions on many international and regional hotspot issues. Norway values China’s important influence in international affairs and is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China, uphold the central role of the United Nations, safeguard the basic norms governing international relations, actively address global challenges such as climate change, and jointly protect the only planet we call home.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on international and regional issues, including the Ukraine crisis and the situation in the Middle East.